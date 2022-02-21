This is the cheapest RTX 3060 laptop we've ever seen: Daily Deals

Lenovo just set the record for the cheapest RTX 3060 laptop in the UK — just £728 thanks to a sneaky discount code!

And don't worry. This isn't one of those "give you a good GPU but skimp on the other components" kind of deals. Alongside the RTX 3060, you'll get an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and half a terabyte of SSD storage.

Not only that, but you can get over £150 off a 2TB PS5 SSD, a small saving on Nintendo Switch Sports and much more.

Also, not necessarily something we cover, but Cineworld day is this Saturday 26th. All tickets are available for just £3.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was £899 now £728 @ Lenovo with code LENOVOSAVE

This Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 deal knocks over £150 off its normal price. This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p display and AMD Ryzen 55600H CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. For your storage needs, it houses a 512GB SSD.

WD Black SN850 (2TB) PS5 SSD with heatsink: was £500 now £262 at Amazon

Feeling the constraints of your on-board PS5 storage? The WD Black SN850 Gen 4 SSD works with your next-gen console and you can pick up a massive 2TB version with the heatsink included for less than £300.



Nintendo Switch Sports: was £39 now £37 @ Amazon

Yes, it's just £2 off but when it comes to Switch deals, every little penny helps. This return to Wii Sports for the Switch is sure as hell going to be a multiplayer banger just like the last one.

Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition: was £179 now £89 @ Amazon

The Sennheiser HD599s pack the signature deep, detailed sound into a pair of stylish open back, over-ear headphones. It also comes packed with ergonomic acoustic refinement design, which provides a nice spatial quality to each compositions.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £59 now £52 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can get it for over £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was £49 now £42 @ ShopTo.net

Kirby's latest adventure is looking amazing on Switch — especially the strange new addition of being able to eat cars. Explore abandoned structures from a past civilisation and save the kidnapped Wardle Dees.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £1,255 now £1,099 @ eBuyer

Now £155 off at eBuyer, the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the cheapest RTX 3070 laptops available. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. A 1TB PCIe SSD provides fast and ample file storage.

