This is the cheapest RTX 3060 laptop we've ever seen: Daily Deals

Lenovo just set the record for the cheapest RTX 3060 laptop in the UK — just £728 thanks to a sneaky discount code!

And don't worry. This isn't one of those "give you a good GPU but skimp on the other components" kind of deals. Alongside the RTX 3060, you'll get an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and half a terabyte of SSD storage.

Not only that, but you can get over £150 off a 2TB PS5 SSD, a small saving on Nintendo Switch Sports and much more.

Also, not necessarily something we cover, but Cineworld day is this Saturday 26th. All tickets are available for just £3.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was £899 now £728 @ Lenovo with code LENOVOSAVE

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was £899 now £728 @ Lenovo with code LENOVOSAVE
This Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 deal knocks over £150 off its normal price. This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p display and AMD Ryzen 55600H CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. For your storage needs, it houses a 512GB SSD. 

View Deal
WD Black SN850 (2TB) PS5 SSD with heatsink: was £500 now £262 at Amazon

WD Black SN850 (2TB) PS5 SSD with heatsink: was £500 now £262 at Amazon
Feeling the constraints of your on-board PS5 storage? The WD Black SN850 Gen 4 SSD works with your next-gen console and you can pick up a massive 2TB version with the heatsink included for less than £300.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch Sports: was £39 now £37 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch Sports: was £39 now £37 @ Amazon
Yes, it's just £2 off but when it comes to Switch deals, every little penny helps. This return to Wii Sports for the Switch is sure as hell going to be a multiplayer banger just like the last one.

View Deal
Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition: was £179 now £89 @ Amazon

Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition: was £179 now £89 @ Amazon
The Sennheiser HD599s pack the signature deep, detailed sound into a pair of stylish open back, over-ear headphones. It also comes packed with ergonomic acoustic refinement design, which provides a nice spatial quality to each compositions.

View Deal
Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £59 now £52 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £59 now £52 @ Amazon
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can get it for over £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

View Deal
Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was £49 now £42 @ ShopTo.net

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was £49 now £42 @ ShopTo.net
Kirby's latest adventure is looking amazing on Switch — especially the strange new addition of being able to eat cars. Explore abandoned structures from a past civilisation and save the kidnapped Wardle Dees.

View Deal
Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £1,255 now £1,099 @ eBuyer

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £1,255 now £1,099 @ eBuyer
Now £155 off at eBuyer, the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the cheapest RTX 3070 laptops available. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. A 1TB PCIe SSD provides fast and ample file storage. 

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

