This $450 HP Chromebook is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals under $500

The 14-inch HP Chromebook (14c-cc00113dx) is one of the best budget laptops under $500. The early bird gets the Chromebook, as they say, and this Black Friday deal won't last forever.

Best Buy currently offers the 14" HP Touchscreen Chromebook for $450. That's $250 off its normal price of $700, which is nothing to sneeze at. When it comes to Black Friday Chromebook deals, it's one of the steepest price drops we've seen so far. This is one of best Black Friday laptop deals under $500.

HP 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook (14c-cc00113dx): This 14-inch HP Chromebook is all about lightweight productivity, and it's the perfect notebook for on-the-go multimedia mavens. You'll get zippy performance with 8GB of RAM paired up with an Intel Core i3 CPU and 128GB SSD. The built-in webcam shutter is great for impromptu Zoom chats, and a fingerprint reader adds an extra layer of security to the mix. Chromebooks aren't known for top-tier audio, but this one's Bang & Olufsen speakers are better than most.

The HP 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook is no slouch in the world of lightweight notebooks. (It's also on par with the Asus Chromebook 11.) This thin-and-light laptop is loaded with a 14-inch 1080p display, an 11th-Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a whopping 128GB of SSD storage. This Chromebook packs a solid punch for the money, and it's perfect for editing docs, browsing the web, and catching up on emails.

While we haven't tested this specific laptop, it has many of the same specs you'll find in other 14-inch laptops we've reviewed over the past year, and HP even includes a fingerprint reader for extra security. I'll let the math speak for itself: this particular HP Chromebook has more that 6,800 reviews on Best Buy's website, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Satisfied customers appreciate the pure power under the hood, plus the portability that comes with owning a Chromebook. In short, it's a fantastic choice for everyday computing chores.

In terms of port support, this Chromebook includes two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. There's also a microSD slot for storing and transferring files.