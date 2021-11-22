This $99 Asus Chromebook is the best Black Friday laptop deal under $100

The Asus Chromebook CX22NA is one of the best budget laptops under $300. And for a limited time, one early Black Friday deal is practically gives it away.

Best Buy currently offers the Asus Chromebook 11 for just $99. That's $120 off its normal price of $219 and this laptop's lowest price ever. In terms of Black Friday Chromebook deals, it's one of the cheapest we've seen so far.

This is one of the best Black Friday deals under $100 you can get.

Asus Chromebook: was $219 now $99 @ Best Buy Asus Chromebook: was $219 now $99 @ Best Buy

Asus Chromebook CX22NA: Stay productive and entertained with this ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook notebook. Its 4GB of memory memory ensures fast startups, while the Intel Celeron processor and 32GB eMMC Flash Memory offer smooth performance. This ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook notebook has an LED-backlit HD display that provides an engaging viewing experience and is easily visible in dark environments.

The Asus Chromebook 11 is one of the best budget laptops out there. It's also a great HP Chromebook 11 alternative. Like its rival, it has an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC flash storage. It's a solid choice if you want a basic laptop for creating docs, web browsing and managing emails.

Although we didn't test this laptop, in our Asus Chromebook Flip 2-in1 review, we liked its sleek design, and battery life. Asus Chromebook 11 reviews on Best Buy rate 4 out of 5 stars. Satisfied owners are happy with the laptop's portable design and fast startup. Others say it's great for kids and anyone else who just wants an easy to use Chromebook for basic tasks.

As for ports, the Asus Chromebook 11 supplies you with a USB 2.0 Type-C port (Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.1), a USB 2.0 Type-A port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. There's also a microSD slot on board for storing and transferring files.

At 2.2 pounds and 0.7 inches thick, the Asus Chromebook 11 is more portable than its direct competitors. It's lighter than the HP Chromebook 11 2.4 pounds, 0.7 inches thin and Samsung Chromebook 4 0.7 inches thick, 2.6 pounds). It's lighter and thinner than the Lenovo Chromebook C330 (2.8 pounds, 0.8 inches thick).