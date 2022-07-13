This 32-inch Samsung M8 4K Smart Monitor is currently $120 off in Prime Day deal

Prime Day 2022 is almost over, but it's never too late to get your hands on a deal that can change your life. The Samsung 4K 32-inch Smart Monitor is on sale, and if you need a screen without the hassle of a PC tower, this is a great buy.

You can get your hands on the Samsung 4K 32-inch Smart Monitor for $579 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $120 off its original price of $699 and its lowest price ever. You can get it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.

The Samsung 4K 32-inch Smart Monitor is a great buy for anyone in need of a high quality 4K display without the hassle of a desktop tower. This is the perfect choice for people who prefer minimalist spaces, especially if your desk is already a tight fit as it is. Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.

You can use a collection of smart apps with the display, including watching your favorite shows or movies through Disney+, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

It also comes with a Slimfit camera included, which features tilt functionality and a camera cover to enhance your privacy. With 60Hz refresh rate, the screen will be more than enough for workplace productivity.

The monitor also features voice assistance and can be directly commanded from a distance, with support for both Bixby and Alexa. Apple devices, whether they be an iPhone, iPad, or Mac can be connected to the Smart Monitor. With this, you can mirror apps, documents and websites.