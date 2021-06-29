The new Dell XPS 13 Touch gets a massive $400 price cut

When it comes to the best laptops worth your hard-earned money, Dell’s XPS 13 ranks highly for it’s premium construction and powerful specs. But with this price cut, the best just got even better.

Right now, the new XPS 13 Touch with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 is available for just $1,499 — a massive $400 price drop!

Dell XPS 13 Touch deal

New Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1,899.99 now $1,499.99 @ Dell

This portable powerhouse has it all — 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, integrated Iris Xe graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. What's more, it boasts a gorgeous 13.4-inch UHD+ touch display with virtually no bezels.View Deal

Not convinced yet? Take a look at our Dell XPS 13 review where we gave this laptop a five-star rating. That doesn’t happen much around here!

To get full marks, a laptop needs to be phenomenal, which the XPS 13 achieves with a gorgeous display, massive performance, and ridiculously long battery life.

Plus, with Thunderbolt 4 ports, a thickness of just 0.58-inches, and a mere 2.64 pounds, this is a sleek, stylish and capable machine for peak productivity on the go.