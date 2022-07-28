The Huawei MateBook X Pro is getting a 12th Gen Intel refresh and a “skin-soothing” finish

Huawei has taken its 2022 MateBook X Pro and stuck a 12th Gen Intel CPU in there, while updating the metallic body with what the company calls a “skin-soothing” texture. Yep, we’re just as confused as you are.

No pricing information has been announced yet and, unfortunately, with it being a Huawei system, this won’t see an official US release. But with that bad news out the way, let’s talk about all the good stuff.

Powering up

The two biggest updates here are the CPU updates and the introduction of two new colorways — Ink Blue and White. Going further into the finish, you can snap one up in a magnesium alloy and that weirdly-described texture.

Micro-arc oxidation is the electrochemical process used to treat the laptop’s surface to give it some corrosion resistance and a subtle texture that is supposed to feel great to the touch. Whether it is or not, we’ll see when we go hands-on with this system.

(Image credit: Huawei)

In these new models, you will be able to pick from an Intel Core i5-1240P or the Intel Core i7-1260P, which should bring a tasty increase in power and performance over the previous 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1195G7.

These CPUs are also Intel Evo-certified, which means they come packed with impressive integrated Iris Xe graphics. Plus, with increased TDP control, you can pump 30W of pure power through these chipsets and really increase the performance in those moments where you need it.

These updates also come alongside the already impressive spec list: a 3.1K 10-point touchscreen display, four USB-C ports, a 60Wh battery, and a slim, svelte chassis.

Outlook

We’ll leave full impressions for a review when this laptop sees the light of day, but the spec list, premium build, and sleek, premium design have us feeling like this could be one of the best Ultrabooks you can buy.