The $159 Acer 27-inch gaming monitor is the cheapest 1440p display on Black Friday

Catch this gaming monitor deal for $140 off while you can!

(Image credit: Acer)

Black Friday deals are crashing in waves against the shore of my sanity and the only way to save me is to check out the Acer 27-inch gaming monitor deal for just $140 off.

Right now you can get snatch up the Acer 27-inch, 1440p gaming monitor for only $160 at Walmart.

The Acer 27-inch gaming monitor is outfitted with a 2560 x 1440 display with a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD Radeon FreeSync. This is a great deal for a 1440p monitor.

The Acer 27-inch KW272U is a budget gaming monitor, but it's tough to find a 27-inch, 1440p monitor at this low of a price. It's not only outfitted with a 2560 x 1440 display, but it also features a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD Radeon FreeSync.

As far as the ports go, you'll get one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports. If you're a worker bee who must work long hours, you'll appreciate AcerVisionCare technology featured on this monitor. AcerVisionCare helps to reduce eye strain, diminishes harmful light emissions, and promotes a more comfortable viewing experience.

Despite its budget-friendly price, this 27-inch Acer monitor has a modern, "near bezel-less" design that Acer calls "ZeroFrame." This ensures that you get as much screen real estate as possible.

