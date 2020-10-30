Surface Pro 7 w/ keyboard now only $599, its lowest price ever

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is one of the best 2-in-1 devices to buy. And for a limited time, you can own this iPad Pro alternative for a Black Friday price.
Best Buy continues to offer the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard for $599 in an early Black Friday deal. Traditionally, this convertible retails for $959, so that's $360 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this bundle and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far.
As a standalone tablet, the Surface Pro 7 is one of the best of its kind and a more affordable iPad Pro alternative.
With the Surface Type Cover keyboard installed, it holds its own against many of today's best laptops. The Surface Pro 7 in this deal packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.
In our Surface Pro 7 review, we praised its premium build and bright, vivid display. We were also impressed by its fast performance and gave the Surface Pro 7 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.
In real-world tests, watching videos on the tablet's 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-resolution touch display was enjoyable. The panel was remarkably bright, detailed and fairly vivid. In a high-speed crash scene, the high-res panel was so detailed that we could see pieces of debris and chunks of soil shooting into the air.
Apart from a new USB-C port on the side, the Surface Pro 7 has the same minimalist design as the Surface Pro 6. Measuring a mere 0.3 inches thin and weighing 1.7 pounds (2.4 pounds with the keyboard attached), the Surface Pro 7 is the same size as its predecessor. It's a tad thicker and heavier than its industry rival, the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (0.2 inches, 1.4 pounds).
For your connectivity needs, the Surface Pro 7 offers a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a USB-C port, a Surface Connect charging port, a headphone jack, and a microSD slot.
This deal ends on November 1, so be sure to snag this capable mobile PC while you still can. Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Black Friday discounts.