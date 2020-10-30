Surface Pro 7 w/ keyboard now only $599, its lowest price ever

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is one of the best 2-in-1 devices to buy. And for a limited time, you can own this iPad Pro alternative for a Black Friday price.

Best Buy continues to offer the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard for $599 in an early Black Friday deal. Traditionally, this convertible retails for $959, so that's $360 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this bundle and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far.

Surface Pro 7 w/ Keyboard: was $1,029 now $599 @ Best Buy

This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). This bundle is currently $360 below retail. View Deal

As a standalone tablet, the Surface Pro 7 is one of the best of its kind and a more affordable iPad Pro alternative.

With the Surface Type Cover keyboard installed, it holds its own against many of today's best laptops. The Surface Pro 7 in this deal packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we praised its premium build and bright, vivid display. We were also impressed by its fast performance and gave the Surface Pro 7 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

In real-world tests, watching videos on the tablet's 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-resolution touch display was enjoyable. The panel was remarkably bright, detailed and fairly vivid. In a high-speed crash scene, the high-res panel was so detailed that we could see pieces of debris and chunks of soil shooting into the air.

Apart from a new USB-C port on the side, the Surface Pro 7 has the same minimalist design as the Surface Pro 6. Measuring a mere 0.3 inches thin and weighing 1.7 pounds (2.4 pounds with the keyboard attached), the Surface Pro 7 is the same size as its predecessor. It's a tad thicker and heavier than its industry rival, the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (0.2 inches, 1.4 pounds).

For your connectivity needs, the Surface Pro 7 offers a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a USB-C port, a Surface Connect charging port, a headphone jack, and a microSD slot.