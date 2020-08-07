SteelSeries Arctis 1 gaming headset crashes to $35 all-time low price

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is one of the best gaming headsets to buy. It offers solid sound and long wearing comfort for an affordable price.

You can currently get the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset for $34.99 at Amazon. This headset usually costs $50, so that's $15 cheaper than its normal price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this model and one of the best gaming deals of the season.

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 works with all gaming platforms and any device with a 3.5mm jack.

It features signature, balanced Arctis sound, a detachable bidirectional microphone, and steel-reinforced headband. On-ear controls make for on the fly volume adjustments while AirWeave ear cushions keep you cool and dry.

In our SteelSeries Arctis 1 review, we loved its super-comfortable fit and sleek, discreet design. We gave the SteelSeries Arctis 1 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor Choice for its solid overall gaming sound.

Design-wise, the Arctis 1 is discreet yet luxurious which is on par with today's top-of-the-line gaming headsets. It's not flashy like its pricey competitors or cheap-looking like budget headsets.

In one test, playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, we could hear each and every drop of water falling from the ceiling in the damp cave we were in, giving life to the eerie scenario.

The SteelSeries Arctis comes with a 5-foot adapter wire that splits the 3.5-mm jack into microphone and headphone inputs. This is useful if you have a gaming laptop with multiple audio ports.

For the price, you won't find better sound for gaming than the Arctis 1's performance. So if you need an affordable headset for your gaming laptop, Nintendo Switch or console, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 is the one you want.