Sony WH-1000XM4 returns to $248 deal price — includes free portable charger

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones offer premium sound and noise cancellation. One standout holiday deal bundles our favorite wireless headphones with free gifts.

Right now, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones for $248 from Adorama. These noise-canceling headphones typically sell for $348, so that's $100 off and their lowest price of the year. What's more, you get a free 20,800mAh Mophie power bank (valued at $40) and microfiber cleaning cloth with this deal.

This is the best deal on these headphones since you're getting bonus items alongside the discount. By comparison, Amazon offers these headphones for the same price minus the freebies.

Sony WH-1000XM4 w/ Portable Charger: was $349 now $278 @ Adorama Sony WH-1000XM4 w/ Portable Charger: was $349 now $278 @ Adorama

Save $100 on the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones and get a free portable charger and microfiber cleaning cloth. The Editor's Choice WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones block distractions and deliver excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls. This bundle includes Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, 20,800mAh Mophie XXL portable charger and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones are great for streaming content, Zoom meetings, podcasting and gaming. They feature a comfortable, over-ear design, 40mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and up to 30-hours of battery life.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame impressive. We are also floored by their powerful noise-canceling functionality. We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4s 4.5 out of 5-stars and cosign them with our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the WH-1000XM4's relaxed fit and breathable aesthetics lets music lovers enjoy extended listening. With a weight of 8.9 ounces, the WH-1000XM4s is on par with the WH-1000XM3s and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — both weighing 9 ounces.

In the sound category, the WH-1000XM4's dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile give them an edge over rival Bose headphones.

Now $100 off with free gifts in tow, this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal is most epic.