Sony Noise Cancelling headphones and Sony Xperia 1 bundle is $549 off in Prime Day deal

The Sony Xperia 1 smartphone is an excellent choice for those looking to invest into a new mobile device, especially now that it's been so heavily discounted. Not only that, but the current sale at Amazon bundles it with one of the best headphones out there.

You can get the Sony Xperia 1 Smartphone and WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $749.99 at Amazon. With a 42% discount, this is easily one of the best Prime Day phone deals out there, making it worth the purchase if you're looking to save a lot of money.

The Sony Xperia 1 with Sony noise-cancelling headphones: was $1,229 now $749 @ Amazon

The Prime Day smartphone deal that you've been looking for is right here! The Sony Xperia 1, bundled with noise-cancelling Sony headphones, is offering an incredible Prime Day discount of 42%! The Sony Xperia 1 delivers a 4K OLED display, a triple-lens camera array, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, Amazon is currently taking $549 off this phone, which is absolutely incredible. And let's not forget that it comes bundled with headphones.View Deal

The Sony Xperia 1 comes with a number of excellent high-quality features. It boasts a gorgeous 4K OLED display, which T3 has cited as "the best phone in the world for watching movies."

Considering it also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it's packed full of power in every facet. Sony Xperia 1's triple-lens camera is also a feature worth noting, as it can focus on elements within a shot quite efficiently on its own.

The Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones that's included in this bundle is also nothing to scoff at, as our sister site Tom's Guide gave it a near-perfect score for its phenomenal battery life, comfortable design and incredible sound. These headphones are a great buy for those obsessed with their audio sounding pitch-perfect.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicked off on October 13 and we've seen tons of deals on the industry’s best phones. Be sure to also bookmark our best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on laptops.