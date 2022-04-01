Samsung's new Galaxy Book 2 notebooks arrive with $50 store credit in tow

Samsung's new Galaxy Book 2 series Intel 12th Gen laptops are available for purchase at Samsung.com. Pricing starts at $899 and each Galaxy Book 2 includes a $50 Samsung Credit toward accessories.

Boasting the latest 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel Core processors, these laptops aim to rival Apple's MacBook Pro.

Samsung's new Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 laptops are sleek and ultraportable.

The Galaxy Book 360 packs a 13.3-inch display whereas the Galaxy Book 2 Pro models are available in 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch screen size options. They retain the same stunning AMOLED panel we're accustomed to seeing on its laptops with 33% more brightness over previous-gen Galaxy Books.

Samsung's Galaxy Book 2 series laptops arrive in multiple configurations. Choose from Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPU hardware coupled with up to 16GB RAM. For speedy file transfers and storage, you can opt for up to 512GB SSD and 1TB SSD for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. Expect powerful multitasking performance for productivity and immersive viewing while streaming your favorite movies during your leisure.

Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro supplies you with a single Thunderbolt 4 port and two USB Type-C ports. Meanwhile, you get a Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI port, a USB 2.0 port, and a USB Type-C port with the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 360. Each laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 for fast and reliable wireless connectivity.

If your laptop is due for a refresh this spring, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 is a solid buy.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 2-in-1 Laptop: from $899 @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 features a 360 degree hinge, so it can be used in laptop or tablet mode. The base model packs a 13.3-inch display, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Samsung rates its battery life as up to 18 hours. Samsung is tossing in a $50 Samsung Credit toward accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptop: from $1,049 @ Samsung

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptop packs a 13.3-inch display, 1.7-GHz Intel Core i5-1240P CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. It has a rated battery life of 21 hours so you spend less time charging and more time getting things done. Buy the Galaxy Book 2 Pro directly from Samsung to get a $50 Samsung Credit to spend on accessories.