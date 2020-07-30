Samsung's AirPods Pro killers hit $98 new price low

Samsung's soon-to-be released Galaxy Buds Live could be among the best wireless earbuds of 2020. However, if you don't want to wait, this Galaxy Buds Plus deal is a solid alternative.

Currently, eBay has the Galaxy Buds Plus on sale for $98. Normally, these earbuds are priced at $149 so this deal saves you $51. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these buds.

It's also one of the best headphones deals of the season.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus work with Windows 10 PCs as well as Android and iOS smart devices via Bluetooth.

Specs-wise, each earbud packs a 2-way dynamic speaker that deliver rich AKG sound. They also feature an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review, we loved their best-in-class battery life and audio performance. We were also impressed by Samsung's handy dedicated app. The Galaxy Buds Plus earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

When it comes to design, the Galaxy Buds Plus maintain the same sleek, minimalist design the original Galaxy Buds. At 0.2 ounces each, the Galaxy Buds Plus are similar in weight to the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds.

Touch control panels on the side of each earbud respond to taps: Once to play/pause a track, twice to skip a track or answer a call and three times to play the previous track.

You can access more Galaxy Buds Plus functions with the Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app for Android or Samsung Buds Plus+ app for iOS. These apps let you assign volume controls to each earbud, toggle Ambient Sound mode, and choose your digital assistant.

Now just $98, the Galaxy Buds Plus are a cheaper alternative to Apple's $249 AirPods Pro buds.