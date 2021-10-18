Samsung Week: Save big on Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Buds, laptops, Chromebooks and more

Samsung Week is here and you can choose from a range of Black Friday-tier smartphone, tablet and laptop deals!

From a big Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 discount, a free S Pen case with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and a Galaxy S21 Ultra price drop, to Galaxy Buds Pro and a sizeable Galaxy Tab S7+ price cut, you’ve got a selection of deals to pick from.

It’s a seriously impressive slate of savings that kicks off the peak trading season in style. Take a look at the Amazon sale page to find deals on every category including TVs, washing machines and even fridges. For brilliant deals on phones, laptops, tablets, and headphones, read on.

Samsung Week deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $999.99 now $849.99 @ Amazon

"The first foldable you should buy," according to our review. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 manages to get the formula right with a foldable phone that is durable enough for day-to-day use, while offering excellent cameras and a gorgeous display.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now $1,030 @ Amazon

Samsung's pro-level phone packs a spectacular 108MP camera system that takes amazing shots, alongside a large, vivid display and excellent performance to be one of the best Android phones you can buy today.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $199.99 now $157.66 @ Amazon

With good sound, strong ANC and a robust feature set in a compact, comfortable pair of buds, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a great addition to any Samsung purchase!

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $999.99 now $849.99 @ Amazon

Samsung took its stylish smartphone design expertise and adapted it to creating a sleek notebook that features powerful 11th Gen Intel power, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, alongside a vivid AMOLED display and a whopping 21-hour battery runtime.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 + S Pen case: was $1,879.98 now $1,599.99 @ Amazon

Another Editor's Choice award-winning foldable from Samsung, which makes its unique and useful design durable enough for daily usage (made even more so with this case and free S Pen). Plus, the stellar triple camera array and 120Hz display make for a great all-round experience.