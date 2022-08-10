Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals and free offers

Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorder deals are now available at Samsung and select wireless carriers. Pricing for the Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999, however, there are several ways to save when you preorder today.

Slated for an August 26 release, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 brings enhancements to Samsung's foldable phone series. It features a 6.7 inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 2X display at 120Hz, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you require more storage, you can upgrade up to a higher capacity version up to 512GB.

For taking photos, videos and conferencing, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 totes a 12MP Ultra wide dual rear camera and 10MP selfie camera. Conveniently capture photos from the cover screen with the primary camera which now has Portrait Mode. Over the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 4's sensor is 65% brighter. This means you can take better photos and blur-free videos, even in low light.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in four color options: Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue. You may also opt for the Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition for a customized look. There are 75 combinations of glass colors and frame options from which to choose from.

Preorders ship to arrive by the Galaxy Z Flip 4's August 26 release date. Browse the best Galaxy Z Flip preorder deals below.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999 from $99 w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 4 directly from Samsung and save up to $900 off with eligible trade-in. Samsung is also tossing in a free Silicone Ring Case or Strap Case to sweeten the deal. Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrive by August 26.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999 free w/ trade-in @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

Receive up to $1,000 in trade-in credit and a free storage upgrade when you pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from AT&T. The carrier is also throwing in a free Galaxy Z Flip 4 case with preorders. To qualify for this deal, you must purchase the phone under a qualifying installment agreement, activate it under an eligible unlimited service plan and trade in and an eligible phone. Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrive its August 26 release date.