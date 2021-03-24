Samsung Discover Spring Event: Save on Galaxy Book Flex, Tab S7, 4K monitors and more

Samsung's Discover Spring Event is in full swing this week with solid discounts on its best laptops, tablets, monitors and more. From now until Sunday, March 28, you can refresh your arsenal of gadgets for a fraction of the price.

As part of the sale, you can get the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Book Flex for just $1,199.99. This laptop normally retails for $1,400, so that's $200 in savings. It's the lowest price ever for this Samsung notebook and one of the best laptop deals in town.

Galaxy Book Flex deal

Galaxy Book Flex 15.6": was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Samsung

Now $200 off, the excellent Galaxy Book Flex is one of our favorite convertible laptops. We love its built-in S Pen, breathtaking, super-bright display, and epic battery life. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED display, a 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.View Deal

Samsung's Galaxy Book Flex folds into a tablet or into tent mode for viewing content. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED display, a 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

As we note in our Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 15 review, we love its built-in S Pen and super-bright QLED, and epic 15+ hour battery life. We gave the Galaxy Book Flex an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

At a weight of 3.5 pounds and 14 x 9 x 0.6 inches, the Galaxy Book Flex is one of the industry's most portable 15-inch convertibles. It's lighter and thinner than the Lenovo Yoga C940 (4.4 pounds, 14 x 9 x 0.7 inches), the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7 inches). Despite its thin design, the Galaxy Book Flex has an ample selection of ports. You get two USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C input, an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, and a headphone jack.

At $200 off, this rare Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 15-inch laptop deal is too good to pass up. You'll save even more when you take advantage of Samsung's bundle deals. For example, you can get the Galaxy Book Flex 15 w/ 32-inch Samsung Smart Monitor bundle for $1,438 ($362 off).

Remember, Samsung's Discover Spring Event ends Sunday, March 28 — don't miss it.

More Samsung's Discover Spring Event deals

Galaxy Book Flex 15.6" w/ 32-inch Smart Monitor Bundle: was $1,800 now $1,438 @ Samsung

Save $362 on the premium Galaxy Book Flex 15.6 bundle. This bundle includes a Samsung Galaxy Book Flex QLED 15.6-inch laptop with S Pen, and a 32-inch Samsung Smart Monitor with mobile connectivity.View Deal

Galaxy Tab S7 w/ Keyboard and Smart Monitor Bundle: was $1,378 now $940 @ Samsung

Save $438 off this premium Galaxy Tab S7 bundle during this week's Samsung's Discover Spring Event. This bundle includes a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (256GB) tablet, a Galaxy Tab S7 Bookcover keyboard, and a Samsung 32-inch Smart Monitor with mobile connectivity. Even better, Samsung is also tossing in 4 months of YouTube Premium for free (valued at $48 value). View Deal

Galaxy Tab S7 Plus w/ Keyboard, Galaxy Watch3 and Buds Pro Bundle: was $1,758 now $1,000 @ Samsung

Samsung's Spring Discover sale takes $758 off this Galaxy Tab S7 Plus bundle. This bundle includes a Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB) tablet, a Galaxy Tab S7+ Bookcover keyboard, a Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch, and Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. Again, you 4 months of YouTube Premium for free (valued at $48 value).View Deal