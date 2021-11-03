Rode AI-Micro could be a game-changing audio interface for on the go podcasters

Rode launched today the AI-Micro audio interface for smartphones, tablets, and computers, and it could be game-changing for content creators that are always on the go. The AI-Micro allows you to connect two 3.5mm input mics to your phone or other devices quickly and it works with Rode's Connect, Rode Reporter, and Rode Central software, as well as being plug-and-play.

"The AI-Micro features two microphone inputs with high-quality preamps and can record high-resolution 24-bit/48kHz audio, allowing users to capture stellar sound on any device. These are auto-sensing inputs that detect whether a TRS or TRRS microphone is connected and automatically adapt to accommodate – no adaptors needed," Rode wrote in a statement today.

Weighing in at only 20 grams, if you connected two lavaliers mics to the AI-Micro, then to your phone, you're all set to record high-end audio for your podcast or an interview. The space in your bag and weight savings of such a setup or enormous, allowing users the creative freedom to create pro-level recordings virtually anywhere.

To learn how to use the Rode AI-Micro with several devices, you can check out Rode's "Learning Hub" and gain a deeper understanding of how this tiny audio interface can help you level up your podcast and interviewing game. The AI-Micro comes with USB-A, USB-C, and Lightning Cable so you can connect to the devices of your choice.

The RodeAI-Micro is available in Australia for $129, which converts to roughly $95.82 US. Final US pricing is expected shortly but, I'm guessing it will come in right around $99. We will have a review of the Rode AI-Micro for you in the upcoming weeks.