PSVR 2 leak reveals 4K display and haptic feedback on your head — what we know

The upcoming PSVR 2 for PS5 is already looking to be a formidable VR headset — introducing new VR controllers with haptic feedback and better tracking and input. Now, recent reports indicate that gamers can expect more unique next-gen VR features.



Sony's next-gen PlayStation VR headset will reportedly feature major upgrades from its predecessor, including 4K resolution, eye-tracking technology and may even deliver haptic feedback directly to your head.

PSVR 2 new features

According to sources speaking to UploadVR, the PSVR 2 will boast 4K resolution with 4000×2040 pixels, or 2000×2040 per eye. This is a major step up from the original PlayStation VR headset, and outdoes Facebook's Oculus Quest 2. As noted in the report, this would still be slightly less than the HP Reverb G2 — a VR headset currently on the market.



Sony originally stated the next-gen PSVR would be getting higher resolution, but hasn't officially announced its specs.



The headset is also expected to include foveated rendering, which helps the system's rendering workload by downgrading visuals outside a gamer's peripheral vision. Along with this, sources claim the PSVR 2 will have onboard cameras to track the position of the new controllers, which will unlock allow users to move more freely.



Interestingly, the new PSVR headset itself is expected to have built-in haptic feedback, which will be a first for any VR headset. As stated in the report, there will be a motor in the headset that can be used by game developers to give direct haptic feedback.



While this would make the next-gen headset stand out from the pack, we're hoping it won't give our heads too much trauma.



According to Sony, the PSVR 2 is still in its early stages of development, with Senior VP of Platform Planning & Management, Hideaki Nishono stating "it won’t be launching in 2021." While labeled as a next-gen VR headset, it may already have competition as Facebook is apparently looking to make another Oculus Quest, and bring more AAA VR games.