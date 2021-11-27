Get $100 off this portable gaming monitor for your PS5 or Xbox Series X in epic Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are piling up and looming in my door window like the grim reaper waiting to collect my soul, so before they get here, check out this Asus ROG Strix 15.6-inch, 1080p portable gaming monitor for $100 off.

Right now, you can grab the Asus ROG Strix 15.6-inch, 1080p portable gaming monitor for just $299 at Amazon.

Asus ROG Strix portable gaming monitor deal

Asus ROG Strix portable monitor: was $400 now $299 Asus ROG Strix portable monitor: was $400 now $299

The Asus ROG Strix 15.6-inch, 1080p portable gaming monitor features a 144Hz, G-Sync panel, a built-in battery, kickstand, USB-C power delivery, a micro HDMI port.

The Asus ROG Strix portable monitor is outfitted with a 15.6-inch, 1080p display that clocks in at a 144Hz refresh rate. It's an IPS panel that's G-Sync compatible and comes with a USB Type-C port, a Micro HDMI port and a headphone jack.

According to Asus, the panel covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. The built-in battery 7800 mAh battery for up to three hours of use at 144Hz. The quick-charge feature lets you get up to two hours of use after a one hour charge.

In the box, you'll find an ROG Sleeve for the monitor, a USB Type-C to A adapter, one USB Type-C cable, a Micro HDMI to HDMI cable, and power adapter. The monitor is compatible with PC, Smartphones, Xbox and PS5.