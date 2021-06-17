PS5 software beta program lets you test new features: How to sign up

If you are one of the fortunate individuals who got your hands on a PS5 despite the ongoing shortages, Sony has an enticing offer for the more adventurous of you.

Sony announced today in a blog post that PS5 owners can sign up for the first PS5 system software beta program, allowing them the opportunity to test new features and help guide PS5 software development (via Engadget).

The program is only available to PS5 owners who are over the age of 18 and located in the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Germany or France. If you meet those requirements and are willing to put up with the occasional bug to check out new PS5 features before anyone else and provide feedback, then signing up to be considered for the program is quick and easy.

How to sign up to be a PS5 system software beta tester

Go to https://www.playstation.com/ps5/ps5-beta-program-sign-up

If you aren't already signed in then click the Sign In button in the upper-right corner

button in the upper-right corner Once you are signed in click the Register Now button

button Read the requirements and then check the box at the bottom of the page and click submit

That's it, you've been entered into the pool of applicants for the PS5 software beta program and will be notified by email if you are selected. Good luck!