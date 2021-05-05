PS5: Returnal dev tells players to turn auto-update off to keep their run

If you've been deep into Returnal, you might want to make sure that your PS5's auto-update feature is off.

Housemarque announced yesterday that it would be patching the game today, on May 5 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. GMT. Housemarque hasn't revealed what the update is for just yet, but if you don't want to lose your progress, make sure you've got the right settings.

PSA: #Returnal patch and patch notes will go live tomorrow (May 5) at noon PST, 7pm GMT.Set your #PS5 auto-update off to keep your run. https://t.co/ICzxVHvCEqMay 4, 2021 See more

If you do not turn off the PS5's auto-update feature before 3 p.m. ET and your PS5 is in rest mode, Returnal will restart in order to apply the patch that is getting pushed out.

Do yourself a favor and don't lose out on hours of progress because of some patch that may or may not fix the endless crashes and closed doors. Actually, if this patch does fix these things, that sounds pretty important. But still, turn off auto-update.

Of course, if Housemarque had implemented an auto-save system instead of relying on the PS5's rest mode, stuff like this wouldn't have to happen, but I don't need to tell you that because you're also probably shaking your fist.

We'll likely find out what the update is all about once it hits at 3 p.m. ET, but make sure you're all set before then.