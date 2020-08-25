PS5 price and release date leak reveals surprisingly low cost

The latest rumor within the world of PS5 news gives us a glimpse of what to expect from the console's launch. The Japanese website blog.esuteru.com started popularizing this rumor, but it was originally revealed through the tech website MyDrivers.

The rumor suggests that the PlayStation 5 will launch globally on November 20 and cost $499, which isn't surprising since it falls in line with most speculation. However, this rumor also reveals that the PS5 Digital Edition could cost a mere $399. This is quite a low price, so there's a good reason to be skeptical.

On one hand, it's hard to believe that Sony would price the PS5 Digital Edition at $399 because the cost of adding a disc drive to their console is not high enough to justify a $100 price gap...right?

However, it's entirely possible that Sony is aggressively pushing for their disc-less PS5 to be the more affordable option in an attempt to encourage a future without hard copy video games.

While this is definitely possible, it's still bizarre to think that Sony would be willing to take a financial loss just for the sake of pushing an all-digital future.

This rumor also provides some more fascinating information, including a $39.99 price tag and November 20 release date for Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This isn't shocking since the game has been likened to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which released at $39.99. Additionally, Insomniac Games' Ratchet & Clank reboot on PS4 was also priced at $39.99, meaning the company is no stranger to lowering the cost of games.

Additionally, the MyDrivers article suggests PlayStation 5 pre-orders will begin on September 9th and God of War 5 will be receiving a 2022 launch. Whether or not any of this is true is unknown, and although it would be good news for fans, it's a bit difficult to believe.