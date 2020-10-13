Prime Day Deal: Beats Solo Pro $120 off

Prime Day deals are live right now, which includes a plethora of discounts on some of the best noise-cancelling headphones. At the top of the list right now, the Beats Solo Pro, the latest flagship model from the popular audio brand that has been generously marked down for Amazon’s shopping holiday.

The Beats Solo Pro is one of the most sought-after wireless headphones for music lovers and casual listeners.

In our Beats Solo Pro review, we raved about the headphones’ more-balanced sound and seamless iOS integration. We awarded them a 4 out of 5-star rating and currently have it ranked No. 6 on our best noise-cancelling headphones list.

These are not the same Beats headphones many of us have been accustomed to hearing over the years. The company worked hard to fine-tune its soundstage, giving bass a tight, punchy presence, while being genre-neutral to enjoy all kinds of music. In fact, we found the sound quality was close to the Bose 700, a category leader that produces detailed, accurate sound.

Active noise cancellation is where the Beats Solo Pro impresses most. The headphones do a great job of neutralizing ambient noise in loud settings. Beats’ ANC technology is effective enough to silence water cooler chatter and the low rumble of a subway train. There is also a Transparency Mode that allows in ambient sound, so you can have better awareness of your surroundings, which is useful in certain situations like nighttime walks around the neighborhood or when trying to hear the flight attendants on airplanes.

You’re also getting some great functionality, thanks to the Apple H1 processor. The new iOS 14 update brings automatic switching into the mix, letting you swap audio sources easily as long as your iDevices are paired to the same iCloud account. There’s also the ability to share audio with other Apple or Beats headphones, plus better battery management that optimizes playtimes with ANC on (22 hours) and off (40 hours).

Then there is the premium (and understated) design with matte finish and recognizable Beats logo on each earcup. The Beats Solo Pro comes in six stylish colors: Black, Grey, Ivory Red, Dark Blue, and Light Blue. Keep in mind that only the last three colors listed are on sale.

