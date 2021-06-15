Prime Day 2021 preview: Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds fall to $180

Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds are among the best AirPods Pro alternatives to buy. If you're Father's Day gift shopping or just want affordable noise-cancelling earbuds, this deal is for you.

Currently, Amazon has the Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds on sale for $179.99. Normally, these earbuds retail for $230, so you're saving $50. At just $2 shy of its all time low price, it's one of the best headphone deals you can get right now.

Jabra Elite 85t deal

Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds: was $230 now $180 @ Amazon

Now $50 of, the Jabra Elite 85t is one of the best AirPods Pro alternatives out there. It features adjustable active noise cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case), and IPX4 dust and water resistance.

Jabra's Elite 85t are among the best wireless earbuds to buy. They feature adjustable active noise cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case), and IPX4 dust and water resistance. You can use the Jabra Sound+ App's EQ tool to tweak bass, midrange or treble and create sound profiles.

Although we didn't test these earbuds, they have an overall rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Based on reviews from satisfied owners, the Jabra Elite 85t offer a comfortable fit, provides great sound, and has good battery life. The earbuds' active noise cancellation does a good job when it comes to blocking out surroundings.

As for battery life, Jabra promises you'll get up to 5.5 hours of battery life per charge with ANC on; and 7.5 hours with ANC off. That's longer than the Apple AirPods Pro (4.5 hours) and slightly shorter than the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (6 hours).

Simply put, Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds are a wise choice if long battery life, great sound and comfort are priority.