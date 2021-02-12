Presidents' Day video game deals: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch

Outside of the holidays, February is one of the best times of the year to buy video games. With Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day sales on video games happening right now, it's a great time to save.

We're seeing Black Friday worthy discounts on games for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

For example, Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS5 is on sale for $39.88 at Amazon. Usually $60, this deal puts $20 back into your pocket. The money you save can go toward another game like Team Sonic Racing for PlayStation, for just $19 ($20 off).

Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS5: was $60 now $40 @ Amazon

Now $20 off, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the best PS5 games to buy. Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Best Buy offers the same deal.



In our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla review, we liked its gorgeous world design, solid gear system and fun combat and stealth mechanics. Whether you're a fan of the Assassin’s Creed series or not, you’ll like this latest installment.

Looking for an Xbox RBG combat game for yourself or some special? Amazon also offers Yakuza: Like a Dragon for $39.99 ($20 off). It's the second-lowest price we've seen for this game and one of the best games out there. Not to be outdone, Best Buy mirrors this deal and offers the PS4 version with free PS5 upgrade for the same price.

And if you're here for Nintendo Switch game deals, you can get Super Mario 3D All-Stars for $49.97 at Walmart. That's a record low price for this game and a no brainer for any Mario fan.

These are just examples of video games on sale right now. Here are the best Presidents' Day sales on games you can get this weekend.

PlayStation 5 | PlayStation 4

Team Sonic Racing for PS4|PS5: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Borderlands 3 for PS4|PS5: was $30 now $10 @ Best Buy

Nintendo Switch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $60 now $50 @ Walmart

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: was $60 now $50 @ Walmart

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: was $60 now $45 @ Walmart

Just Dance 2021: was $50 now $30 @ Amazon

Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Yakuza: Like a Dragon: was $60 now $40 @ Amazon

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2: was $40 now $32 @ Amazon

The Outer Worlds for Xbox One: was $30 now $24 @ Amazon

