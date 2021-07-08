Plugable's new 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub can power 21 different devices at once — when stacked

Plugable announced a new USB-C and USB-A hybrid charging hub that not only claims to simultaneously power 21 different devices and beyond when stacked with multiple hubs, but can also charge and transfer data through all seven ports.



Now available at various retailers including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and Newegg, Plugable's USBC-HUB7BC acts as a docking station to free up ports on your laptop to add even more PC peripherals such as keyboards and mice, and as a standalone charging hub to juice up devices such as your smartphone.

Plugable 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub

The 7-in-1 Charging Hub is available right now, priced at $48.95 on Amazon. However, to celebrate its launch, Plugable is offering a $10 discount, making it one of the most affordably priced charging hubs on the market (some we see in many Plugable devices such as its USB-C 7-in-1 Hub).

(Image credit: Plugable)