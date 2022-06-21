Plugable's flagship USB-C docking station gets an upgrade

Plugable has launched its second-generation USB-C triple display docking station — a redesign of its popular UD-ULTC4K dock that offers 13 ports, a mix of HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to support three 4K displays, and 100W charging.



Now available at Amazon for $279, the Plugable UD-ULTC4K USB-C triple 4K display docking station was developed with five years of user feedback in mind. The docking station is now equipped with three DisplayPort ports and three HDMI ports, giving users the choice of using both connectivity options to support three 4K displays at 60Hz.

(Image credit: Plugable)

Thanks to DisplayLink support and DisplayPort over USB-C alt mode, you can expect native GPU performance from your laptop and add additional displays beyond what your system supports. That means 4K resolution on three external monitors no matter what USB-C laptop you have.



With 13 ports altogether, expect four USB-A 3.0 slots for PC peripherals,

a newly added SD 4.0 UHS-II card reader, a Gigabit Ethernet port, audio input and output ports, and a front-facing USB0C port that offers 10Gbps data transfer rates and 20W charging to give. Speaking of, the dock now offers 100W Power Delivery instead of 60W, meaning you can keep your laptop charged up with a single USB-C output.



Speaking with Plugable's founder and CTO Bernie Thompson, he talked about the importance of upgrading its flagship docking station while keeping it within the same price range. It is currently available on Amazon for $264 with a $15 off coupon.

Plugable's dock is compatible with USB-C systems but is also compatible with USB4, Thunderbolt 3, and Thunderbolt 4. It works on Windows 10 and later, along with macOS 11 and later. M1 MacBooks will natively support one display, and similar results are expected with M2 MacBooks.



We have yet to review the revamped Plugable UD-ULTC4K, but Plugable develops some of the best docking stations and best USB-C hubs on the market. Our expectations are high, and you can find out more in our upcoming review.