Our beloved Dell XPS 13 falls to its lowest ever price: Daily Deals

By published

Yes — even cheaper than Black Friday

Daily Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Right now, Dell's XPS 13 is down to its lowest ever price thanks to a 15% discount — taking the price of this ultrabook with 11th Gen Intel down to just £899.

As you can see, the XPS 13 tops our best laptops list for its perfect blend of performance and portability with the battery life to boot. This is a premium workhorse that will keep up with your demanding to-do list.

But that's not the only discount today, you can get nearly half off Jabra's Elite 85T earbuds, pick up an RTX 3070 gaming laptop for the lowest price we've ever seen and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Dell XPS 13 9310: was £1,060 now £899 @ Amazon

Dell XPS 13 9310: was £1,060 now £899 @ Amazon
This surprise 15% discount takes £161 off one of our favourite laptops. As per our thorough Dell XPS 13 review, it offers an attractive, premium design, great performance, springy, and comfortable keyboard. That's why we gave the Dell XPS 13 a 4.5 out of 5-stars rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award. The laptop in this deal totes a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) matte display, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.

View Deal
Jabra Elite 85t: was £219 now £129 @ Amazon

Jabra Elite 85t: was £219 now £129 @ Amazon
At £90 off, the Jabra Elite 85t are one of the best AirPods Pro alternatives to buy. They feature adjustable active noise-cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case) and IPX4 dust and water resistance.

View Deal
Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £59 now £49 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £59 now £49 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can get it for over £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

View Deal
Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £1,255 now £1,099 @ eBuyer

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £1,255 now £1,099 @ eBuyer
Now £155 off at eBuyer, the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the cheapest RTX 3070 laptops available. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. A 1TB PCIe SSD provides fast and ample file storage. 

View Deal
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,799 @ Currys

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,799 @ Currys
The newly released 14-inch MacBook Pro is already £100 off on Currys. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage. 

View Deal
Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was £49 now £42 @ ShopTo.net

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was £49 now £42 @ ShopTo.net
Kirby's latest adventure is looking amazing on Switch — especially the strange new addition of being able to eat cars. Explore abandoned structures from a past civilisation and save the kidnapped Wardle Dees.

View Deal
WD Black SN850 (2TB) PS5 SSD with heatsink: was £500 now £265 at Amazon

WD Black SN850 (2TB) PS5 SSD with heatsink: was £500 now £265 at Amazon
Feeling the constraints of your on-board PS5 storage? The WD Black SN850 Gen 4 SSD works with your next-gen console and you can pick up a massive 2TB version with the heatsink included for less than £300.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Brand
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Graphics Card
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 742 deals
Filters
Arrow
Dell XPS 13 (9310)
(13.4-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
Dell XPS 13 9310 13.4" Laptop...
Amazon
£1,060.44
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
(Grey Lenovo)
Our Review
2
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16" AMD)...
Lenovo UK
View Deal
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17
(2TB Asus)
Our Review
3
Exdisplay Asus Rog Strix Scar...
Ebuyer
View Deal
Dell G15
(256GB 8GB RAM)
Our Review
4
Dell G15-5515 Gaming Laptop -...
very.co.uk
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
5
RAZER Blade 14" Gaming Laptop...
Currys
View Deal
Jabra Elite 85t
(Black Jabra)
Our Review
6
Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless...
John Lewis
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
7
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15
(1TB Asus)
Our Review
8
ASUS ROG Zephyrus 15.6in R9...
argos.co.uk
View Deal
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17
(1TB Asus)
Our Review
9
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G732...
Laptops Direct
View Deal
Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5
(Alienware)
Our Review
10
Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition...
Dell Consumer UK
£1,648.99
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 