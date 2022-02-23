Our beloved Dell XPS 13 falls to its lowest ever price: Daily Deals

Right now, Dell's XPS 13 is down to its lowest ever price thanks to a 15% discount — taking the price of this ultrabook with 11th Gen Intel down to just £899.

As you can see, the XPS 13 tops our best laptops list for its perfect blend of performance and portability with the battery life to boot. This is a premium workhorse that will keep up with your demanding to-do list.

But that's not the only discount today, you can get nearly half off Jabra's Elite 85T earbuds, pick up an RTX 3070 gaming laptop for the lowest price we've ever seen and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Dell XPS 13 9310: was £1,060 now £899 @ Amazon

This surprise 15% discount takes £161 off one of our favourite laptops. As per our thorough Dell XPS 13 review, it offers an attractive, premium design, great performance, springy, and comfortable keyboard. That's why we gave the Dell XPS 13 a 4.5 out of 5-stars rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award. The laptop in this deal totes a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) matte display, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Jabra Elite 85t: was £219 now £129 @ Amazon

At £90 off, the Jabra Elite 85t are one of the best AirPods Pro alternatives to buy. They feature adjustable active noise-cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case) and IPX4 dust and water resistance.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £59 now £49 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can get it for over £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £1,255 now £1,099 @ eBuyer

Now £155 off at eBuyer, the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the cheapest RTX 3070 laptops available. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. A 1TB PCIe SSD provides fast and ample file storage.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,799 @ Currys

The newly released 14-inch MacBook Pro is already £100 off on Currys. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was £49 now £42 @ ShopTo.net

Kirby's latest adventure is looking amazing on Switch — especially the strange new addition of being able to eat cars. Explore abandoned structures from a past civilisation and save the kidnapped Wardle Dees.

WD Black SN850 (2TB) PS5 SSD with heatsink: was £500 now £265 at Amazon

Feeling the constraints of your on-board PS5 storage? The WD Black SN850 Gen 4 SSD works with your next-gen console and you can pick up a massive 2TB version with the heatsink included for less than £300.



Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.