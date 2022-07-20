OnePlus 10T to launch on August 3 — here's what to expect

OnePlus just announced the launch of its upcoming flagship phone, the OnePlus 10T, which will take place on August 3. OnePlus will also simultaneously launch the latest version of OxygenOS 13, which will be based on the upcoming Android 13.

The 10T will come with Qualcomm's latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile CPU. I'm guessing we will see at least 12GB of RAM and a gorgeous AMOLED display with at least a 120Hz refresh rate. 

The 10T is being marketed as the next evolution in OnePlus's 10 lineup. With the tagline "Evolve Beyond Speed," the company states, "we've not only focused on delivering more speed, but smarter speed."

This is the second flagship delivered by OnePlus this year. In our OnePlus Pro 10 review, we considered it to be one of the best flagship Android phones on the market. 

OxygenOS 13

On August 3, OnePlus will also release OxygenOS 13 alongside the OnePlus 10T in New York City. The new operating system should deliver an improved OnePlus experience. It will be interesting to see what changes are made, seeing as OxygenOS is known to be a speedy, smooth-running Android-based UI. 

OnePlus will be refreshing the design and promises enhanced safety. We hope OxygenOS 13 retains all the OnePlus features we love, like always-on displays and Zen Mode. We expect tons of exciting new optimizations and improvements.

I can't wait to see what improvements the company comes up with. Only time will tell if the OnePlus 10T will make an appearance on our best smartphones list. 

