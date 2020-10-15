OMG! This 55-inch Alienware monitor is now $1,215 off in this epic early Black Friday deal

This post-Prime Day 2020 monitor deal is epic! Dell is rolling out Early Black Friday sales, and our jaws dropped when we saw this $4,000 Alienware monitor drop to $2,834.

Yes, you read correctly. This Alienware monitor deal will save you a whopping $1,215! We reviewed this beastly monitor and it has earned a glowing four-out-of-five star rating.

Early Black Friday deal: Alienware 55-inch AW5520QF monitor for $1,215 off

The Alienware 55-inch AW5520QF monitor in this early Black Friday deal ($1,215 off) is a beast of a display! It is the world's first 55-inch OLED gaming monitor. It also earned a glowing four-out-of-five star review from us for its stunning 4K panel, useful selection of ports, and elegant design. I mean look at it! Just look at it! Dell says its design is "legendary," and we agree.

The Alienware 55-inch AW5520QF monitor (Image credit: Future)

The Alienware 55-inch AW5520QF monitor features AMD FreeSync, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1-millisecond response time. The Alienware monitor also offers "true black" visuals, which means blacks are richer and more salient. This leads to significantly higher contrast and provides breathtaking detail during gameplay.

When we tested the Alienware AW5520QF monitor, we discovered that it covered 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which means colors are vivid and accurate. This monitor is definitely a must-have deal for gamers and content creators. And let's not forget that stunning 4K, 2160-pixel resolution display!

This monitor offers AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync technology to eliminate screen tearing and ensure a fluid experience throughout gameplay. With a 120Hz refresh rate, low input latency and a blazing fast response time, gaming on this monitor must feel like paradise.

This deal won't last long, so make sure that you get your hands on this Alienware 55-inch AW5520QF monitor, which is now $1,215 off.