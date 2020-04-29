Official Xbox One headset now $34 in flash deal

The Microsoft Xbox One Headset is a must-have gaming laptop accessory. It's also great for video calls and is currently on sale for a stellar price.

For a limited time, B&H has the Microsoft Xbox One Headset on sale for $34.99. Normally priced at $59.99, that's $25 off and the second lowest price we've seen for this headset. It's also $14 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

This is one of the best gaming deals currently available.

The Microsoft Xbox One Stereo headset is one of the best gaming headsets to buy. It's also one of the best headphones to use for video conferencing.

It sports a comfortable, lightweight, over-ear design and features 40mm drivers for rich stereo sound. Incorporated into its design is a folding unidirectional mic for in game chat video calls. It works with Windows 10 PCs and Xbox One gaming consoles.

Although we didn't review the OEM Xbox One headset, it's one of the more affordable gaming headsets out there. At $34.99, it's now cheaper than the SteelSeries Arctis 1, which is also a 40mm driver headset.

According to user reviews, the Xbox One Stereo headset offers decent gaming sound and does a good job of minimizing ambient noise.

So if you want to immerse yourself in games, TV and movies, the Xbox One Stereo Headset is the accessory you need. This deal ends April 30, so act fast!