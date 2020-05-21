Nintendo Switch repair centers are back: How to get your Switch fixed

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the encroaching release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, the Nintendo Switch has been selling at an incredible clip this year. As a result, it has been perpetually sold out despite Nintendo's best efforts to resupply.

But customers looking to buy a new Switch weren't the only ones affected. Nintendo also had to shut down its repair centers, leaving customers with broken parts high and dry. Now the company has finally updated its support site indicating that it will "gradually restart services" (via SlashGear).

Unfortunately, only some of the repair centers are able to reopen at this time, and that is dependent on the policies where they are located. It's also worth noting that many repairs were stranded at the repair facilities when stay-at-home orders went into effect, so these will take priority over new repair cases.

Current Nintendo Switch repair center policies

If you have a repair request but haven't yet shipped the Switch, you should hold onto it until Nintendo sends an email notifying you that the repair center is ready to handle your repair.

Repair requests remain in Nintendo's system for 180 days, so any request that you put in during the last couple of months is still good, and the associated repair shipping label will still be valid.

Nintendo also stated that if your Switch's warranty expired during the period that the repair centers were closed, they will still honor your warranty as long as a repair request was made prior to the warranty expiring.

At present, only Joy-Con repairs can be made using the online repair request. Unrelated fixes for Nintendo Switch or other product repairs must be made through either chat/SMS support or Nintendo's phone support at 1-800-255-3700.