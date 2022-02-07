New Windows 11 hidden features spotted — tablet mode, wallpaper stickers and more

Windows 11 may have launched with a number of frustrating quirks, but Microsoft continues to update the OS with a bundle of new features. Now, a few hidden features have been spotted after the tech giant announced it would be testing experimental Windows 11 features.



Found by Twitter user Albacore (via The Verge), the new features include a tablet mode that hides the taskbar, stickers for desktop wallpapers, a "Sustainability" section in settings offering ways to conserve energy, and "Focus Assist" being renamed to just "Focus."

Currently, these features aren't available on Windows 11, but some test builds are offering a sneak peek at what may arrive later in 2022. According to the posts, users will be able to place stickers on their wallpapers to add extra personalization to their device and can edit them using the new "Sticker Editor" app. These are limited to a single monitor, but stickers will remain across wallpaper changes, too.

There's an interesting personalization feature coming to Windows 11 - Stickers for your wallpaper.You'll be able to configure them using a new Sticker Editor app, they'll persist across wallpaper changes as long as you don't use a slideshow, use Fill fit & have only 1 monitor. pic.twitter.com/KIVtVxw3BCFebruary 5, 2022 See more

Albacore also notes a nod to tablet mode, with a taskbar setting that says "Automatically hide the taskbar when using your device as a tablet." With this in mind, we could see more features with a focus on making a more fluid tablet experience for devices like the Microsoft Surface Pro 8.

(Image credit: Twitter / Albacore)

We also got a look at the new "Sustainability" section in settings, which offers "better energy consumption and device recycling awareness," according to the post. We're interested to see how the "Eco recommendation" affects each system using Windows 11, as it will apparently help a device save energy. Plus, the post states that "notification priorities no longer tucked away in UI."



More Windows 11 features are expected to roll out through 2022, but Microsoft has yet to announce the aforementioned features. For those looking to supercharge their Windows 10 and Windows 11 PC experience, you'll want to check out these seven game-changing hidden features you should be using.