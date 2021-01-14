New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch release date announced

We were tasked to catch ‘em all in Pokémon Sword and Shield, but soon we’ll have to snap ‘em all. No, this isn’t a remake of the original N64 version of Pokémon Snap in 1999, we’re getting the New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch , and it’s landing this April.

Set to be released on April 30, 2021, the new iteration of the beloved classic will take place in the Lental Region, where gamers will play as a Pokémon photographer investigating the Illumina phenomenon, where some of the local Pokémon and vegetation glow. Picture worthy? Indeed.



The game will take place on a number of different islands, with jungles, deserts and beachsides to explore with Professor Mirror, all to unravel the cause of the phenomenon.



New Pokémon Snap aims to bring the same gameplay of the N64 version to the Nintendo Switch, except this time with more Pokémon, unknown islands and even a travel pod, called the NEO-ONE, to travel in.



It wouldn’t be much fun if we couldn’t interact with the little (and big) pocket monsters, so players will also be able to throw fluffruit to catch their attention.



New Pokémon Snap is priced at $59.99, and is available for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop now.