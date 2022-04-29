Mother's Day gift ideas 2022: Sales and deals on the best tech for mom

Mother's Day is approaching fast and chance are you're browsing Mother's Day gift ideas for mom. Or, maybe you have the perfect Mother's Day gift in mind and you're just looking for a price break.

Luckily, Mother's Day sales and spring savings events are dominating the season. Our handy roundup of the best Mother's Day gift ideas and deals will help you find what you're looking for.

For example, Samsung's Mother's Day sale offers tons of Mother's gift ideas and deals. From now until Sunday, May 8, save big on a shiny new Samsung gadget for mom. During he sale, you can get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4 for $,1499 . Typically, you'd spend $2,049 on this bundle, so that's $550 in savings. And what's more you'll receive $100 in Google Play Credit with your purchase.

Want to impress mom with a new laptop for Mother's Day? You can pick up the Editor's Choice Surface Laptop 4 ($300 off) directly from the Microsoft Store. In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review , we loved its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and comfortable keyboard. Overall, the Surface Laptop 4 is a solid premium machine and MacBook alternative.

Looking for an easy-to-use multimedia tablet for mom? Now on sale for $179 ($50 off) at Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is your best bet. It features a lightweight design and a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) display with a remarkably slim bezel. Mom will surely find its colorful display and Dolby Atmos quad speakers delightful when she's streaming her favorite TV shows and movies. The Galaxy Tab A8 is one of the best Android tablets for the money.

Whether you're looking for gift ideas for the techie mom or want to treat mom to a gadget that will make her life easier, we're here to help. From laptops to smartphones, here's our roundup of Mother's Day gift ideas and deals we like.

Mother's Day gift ideas and deals

Apple M1 MacBook Air: was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Editor's Choice M1 MacBook Air at Amazon. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

HP Laptop 15: was $549 now $419 @ Walmart

Now $130 off, the AMD Ryzen-charged HP Laptop 15 is fast, capable and more affordable. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 matte display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU 6-core CPU, with 8GB of RAM and AMD Radeon graphics. Rounding out its specs is a 256GB SSD for storage.

Asus Chromebook CX1: was $369 now $199 @ Best Buy

Currently $170 off at Best Buy, the Asus Chromebook CX1 gives you plenty of band for your buck. It features an impressive 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.0-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. It's a budget-friendly option if you want a big screen laptop for creating docs, web browsing and streaming movies.

Trelab HD77 Bluetooth Speaker: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

Now $30 off, the Trelab HD77 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers out there. It has a built-in microphone for calls, cool-looking ambient LED’s Easy setup, it connects instantly to Bluetooth-enabled laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Apple AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Charging Case: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently slashing $75 off the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

Beats Fit Pro Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

In a rare deal, Amazon is slashing $20 off the Beats Fit Pro. These true wireless earbuds feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and built-in microphones With Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support. On a single charge, you'll get up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Beats Fit Pro work with Apple and Android devices.

Mother's Day Smartwatch Deals: up to $100 off @ Best Buy

Wearable tech makes a great Mother's Day gift for sporty moms. Save up to $100 on select smartwatches and fitness trackers for mom at Best Buy. The sale includes discounts on today's best wearables like the Fitbit Versa 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Garmin Fenix 6. With tons of activity and fitness tracking and blood oxygen monitoring, mom's health is in good hands.

Apple Watch Series 7: Buy one, get on free @ AT&T

Get a free Apple Watch Series 7 from AT&T when you buy one for mom. To get this deal, you must purchase any two Apple Watches via AT&T's installment plan, add a new line, and activate both watches on on a AT&T wireless plan. Your cash back of $330 will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 36 months. Over the previous-gen Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon

At $15 off, the Amazfit Bip U Pro makes a great Mother's Day gift for sporty moms. This all-around fitness and activity tracker helps mom stay on top of her health and wellness. It features 60+ sport modes, blood oxygen heart rate and sleep monitor, monitoring, and water resistance up to 50 meters. With Alexa built-in, mom can set reminders, alarms, get weather updates and control smart home devices hands-free.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet: was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro is currently $50 off at Amazon. Powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks, the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 2022 Galaxy Tab A8 at Amazon — its biggest discount yet . If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. Best Buy mirrors this deal.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: $109 @ Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable, easy to use tablet for mom, you can't go wrong with the Amazon HD 8 Plus. The ultimate portable entertainment device, the Fire HD 8 features a gorgeously vivid display, beefy 2.0 GHz 4-core processor, and 3GB of RAM. It supports today's popular streaming apps offers all-day battery life

Kindle Oasis Bundle: was $340 now $310 @ Amazon

Among Amazon's Mother's Day gift ideas is the Kindle Oasis Bundle for $30 off. The upper echelon of eReaders, the Editor's Choice Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a 300 ppi, an adjustable warm light and a thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons. This bundle includes: Kindle Oasis with Special Offers, 32GB of storage and Wi-Fi support, protective Amazon leather cover, and a power adapter.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Unlocked Smartphone: free storage upgrade, up to $1,000 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Samsung's Mother's Day sale features the best Galaxy S22 Ultra deal of the season. You get a free storage upgrade which gets you 256GB of RAM for the price of 128GB. Plus, you'll receive up to $1,000 off enhanced credits when you trade-in an eligible device. If you don't have a device to trade-in, you'll still get $100 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The entry model Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This deal ends May 8.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unlocked Smartphone: was $2,049, now $1,499 + free Galaxy Watch 4 @ Samsung

Save $300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, get a free Galaxy Watch 4 and $100 in Google Play credit during Samsung's Mother's Day sale. We gave the Galaxy Z Fold 3 a 4 out of 5-star rating for its unique, useful design, vivid display, stellar camera array, and IPX8 water resistance. The base model has a 6.2-inch (2,268 x 832) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED cover display and 7.6-inch (2,208 x 1,768) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED internal screen. Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor CPU couple with 12GB of RAM. For your storage needs, there's 256GB of storage on board. This deal ends May 8.

