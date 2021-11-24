Minecraft Mayhem! Geo GeoBook 120 Minecraft Edition laptop is $130 at Best Buy

The 12.5-inch Geo GeoBook 120 Minecraft Edition (GE166) is all about creation on the cheap, and it's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen yet. For less than $150, you get a lightweight Windows machine that's easy to toss in a backpack and take anywhere the muse leads you.

Right now, Best Buy is selling the Geo GeoBook 120 Minecraft Edition for $130. That's half the original price of $260, and you're bound to get your money's worth from everything this bite-size Windows 10 laptop has to offer. (In S-mode, that is.) If portability is important for your lifestyle, and Chromebooks aren't quite for you, this Black Friday laptop deal is ideal for both work and play.

Geo GeoBook 120 Minecraft Edition Black Friday deal

This Minecraft-themed 12.5-inch laptop was built from the ground up for creators of all ages, and it comes with bonus skin packs, texture packs, and Minecoins for the builders among us who know how to save a buck. Powered by an Intel Celeron quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage, it also comes preloaded with Windows 10 in S-mode, along with a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal.

The Geo GeoBook 120 Minecraft Edition laptop may be minuscule in stature, but it's still one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen this week. For less than $200, you get a 12.5-inch (1366 x 768) display, an Intel Celeron N3450 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If your laptop needs are limited to web browsing, light gaming, and casual productivity chores, this might be just the tool your home office was missing.

Don't believe me? Well, the Geo GeoBook 120 has an average rating of 4.3 stars on Best Buy's website, so they must be doing something right. It's a dead-simple budget notebook that's great for kids, but still plenty useful for adults, and those specs hit the sweet spot between price point and pure portability.

In the connectivity department, this laptop includes one USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, a mini-HDMI port, and a headphone jack; there's also a microSD slot for storing and transferring files in a snap.