Microsoft Defender launches for macOS, iOS, Android and Windows

Microsoft Defender (opens in new tab) has launched across multiple platforms and is now available for iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows users. Defender, which has been Microsoft's in-house antivirus platform for many years, will offer cybersecurity features across these platforms but with different types of protections.

Windows Defender for Microsoft 365 will bring a user-friendly dashboard where one can select to use the many different security features and tools to protect themselves while surfing the internet. While iOS and iPadOS will not receive antivirus protections from Defender, they will get web phishing protections and have access to the dashboard.

Best antivirus apps in 2022

Best VPN deals in June 2022

For Android, Defender will allow users to scan for malicious apps and also offers full antivirus protections, including against phishing attacks. The dashboard itself will act as a home base for Defender and for other virus protection software, working in conjunction with them to offer better security. On Windows and macOS, Microsoft Defender will also send security alerts and tips to improve your device's safety.

"The expansion of our security portfolio with Microsoft Defender for individuals is the natural and exciting progression in our journey as a security company. This is just the start," Microsoft's corporate vice president of security Vasu Jakkal stated. "As we look forward, we will continue to bring more protections together under a single dashboard, including features like identity theft protection and secure online connection."



Having access to the existing antivirus protections that Defender offers should be a helpful tool for those who are constantly traveling with multiple devices and hopping between Wi-Fi networks.

Many may feel like, "here we go, another security app to download." However, it could be a valuable tool to further internet protections for users and their family members who often share the same network. With Defender now being available across multiple platforms and devices, it tightens and secures your nearest and dearest who may use several different devices on multiple platforms.

Starting today, you can download the Microsoft Defender (opens in new tab) app and enjoy extra protection benefits.