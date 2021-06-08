Massive internet outage takes Amazon, Reddit and more websites offline — here's why

A recent internet outage affected hundred of websites including Amazon, Reddit, Paypal, eBay, Gov.uk and more, taking them offline for around an hour.



Content delivery network (CDN) provider Fastly experienced issues, which took out many websites that rely on the service provider to function. This included Laptop Mag and a number of our sister sites including TechRadar and Tom's Guide.

Fastly identified and solved the issue, so all major websites affected should be back online. However, it is stated that visitors may still expereicne increased load times on the affected sites.



"A fix was applied at 10:36 UTC. Customers may continue to experience decreased cache hit ratio and increased origin load as global services return," Fastly says on its service status site.



Fastly first started investigating the issue at 09:58 UTC, identifying the problem 45 minutes later at 10:44 UTC. A majority of countries were affected, along with sites including CNN, The New York Times, Spotify, Amazon, eBay, along with UK government website Gov.uk.



Currently, all websites appear to be back online.