M1 MacBook Air is back at its lowest ever price — Get $150 off!

The M1 MacBook Air is back at its lowest ever price of 2022 — just $849 at Best Buy!

Now that Apple's M2 MacBook Air and M2 MacBook Pro are unveiled, price cuts on existing M1 MacBooks were always inevitable. But not even we were expecting to see a price as low as this.

Best Buy takes $150 off the 256GB M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Apple's stylish and wildly popular laptop is ultraportable, crazy fast, and has a long lasting battery. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple's M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of fast SSD storage.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were floored by its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. It also blew us away in terms of battery performance —lasting 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. The MacBook Air M1 garnered a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

In one test, the laptop's Apple M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed Twitch. We then ran the same tasks on the Safari browser and it all loaded instantly.

With a weight of 2.8 pounds and measuring 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the M1 MacBook Air is just as portable as competing 13-inch laptops. It on par with the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds) and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Air affords you two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.

