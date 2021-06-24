Microsoft Windows 11 Event live blog: latest OS features, major updates and more

Microsoft's hugely-anticipated event is upon us, and is set to unveil the next major update to its desktop operating system, Windows 11.



While not exactly a secret anymore, thanks to a major build leak of the upcoming OS, Microsoft is expected to officially reveal the "Sun Valley" OS overhaul. We've already seen a sneak peek of all the new interfaces and features, but there's still plenty for Microsoft to reveal. Who knows, the remodeled OS may roll out as a free update for all Windows 10 users.



The Windows 11 event will be kicking off on June 24 at 8am PT / 10am CT / 11am ET / 4pm BST. The calendar reminder Microsoft provides on its event page gives an end time of 12pm ET, which means the Windows 11 event is expected to be an hour long.



You can watch the live stream with us over on Microsoft's event page, but we'll update you on the latest announcements right here. Stay tuned!