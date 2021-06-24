Live
Microsoft Windows 11 Event live blog: latest OS features, major updates and more
Microsoft's hugely-anticipated event is upon us, and is set to unveil the next major update to its desktop operating system, Windows 11.
While not exactly a secret anymore, thanks to a major build leak of the upcoming OS, Microsoft is expected to officially reveal the "Sun Valley" OS overhaul. We've already seen a sneak peek of all the new interfaces and features, but there's still plenty for Microsoft to reveal. Who knows, the remodeled OS may roll out as a free update for all Windows 10 users.
The Windows 11 event will be kicking off on June 24 at 8am PT / 10am CT / 11am ET / 4pm BST. The calendar reminder Microsoft provides on its event page gives an end time of 12pm ET, which means the Windows 11 event is expected to be an hour long.
You can watch the live stream with us over on Microsoft's event page, but we'll update you on the latest announcements right here. Stay tuned!
We've already seen the new Taskbar, Start Menu, Widgets, and animations thanks to the leak, but will we see more features introduced during the big event? Only time will tell.
Microsoft and Windows appear to be sending coded messages over on Twitter. But someone may have already cracked the secret.
wait... OMG!! I Just Got It! WindowEyes, Eyes, Eye-Eye, I-I, II, Windows II, Windows 11, WINDOWS 11!!! #Windows11 #MicrosoftEventJune 24, 2021
A friendly reminder (and stylish video) from Windows.
Set a reminder to experience what’s new, live, June 24th at 11 am ET 📅 https://t.co/r7D0GQnR4x pic.twitter.com/UJrji0WxxBJune 23, 2021
And the countdown begins! Chief Product Officer at Microsoft Panos Panay gives us a sneak peek and a heads up.
Windows 11 is an hour away. https://t.co/6ABdhsnXKO pic.twitter.com/QTHg8f9p6mJune 24, 2021
Checked out all the Windows 11 wallpapers yet? There's one for everyone. If you love Pringles, there's a desktop design that's reminiscent of the addicting crisps. If you prefer a chaotic lava lamp design, there's a background picture for you, too.
Microsoft even threw in a few stunning landscape backgrounds. We're fans, but we're leaning towards Pringles for some reason.
