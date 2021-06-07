Apple WWDC 2021 live blog: Latest updates on iOS 15, macOS and more

Refresh

Apple's Messages in iOS 15 will let users pin texts.

iOS 15 will introduce new ways to use Messages. Mindy Borovsky introduces a collage design feature that users can use to multiple pictures when texting.



Apple introduces Shared with You, which lets you share different articles and playlists on Apple Music that can be viewed later and replied to in Messages conversation.

Apple also introduces SharePlay, which will allow users to share a video and and apps across multiple devices. Users will be able to watch Disney+, Twitch, NBA, HBOMax and more with friends using the SharePlay feature.

Apple will introduce "Portrait mode" to Facetime when video calling, meaning the background will be blurred bringing the user into focus.



Generate a link and make an event with Facetime Links. Android devices will also be able to use this feature. They will be end-to-end encrypted, too.

iOS 15 will bring upgrades to FaceTime, with a focus on Facetime Calls. Apple will be bringing Spatial Audio to Facetime Calls.



Facetime will also feature voice isolation to block out background sounds. There is also wide spectrum, to pick up a "symphony of sounds."

Apple engineer Craig Federighi presents what's new with iOS 15

Tim Cook starts off by talking to a crowd of Memojis

Apple's WWDC 2021 kicks off with a list of various ideas. And it has many different Tim Cooks involved. "Welcome to crazy ideas," apparently.

We're about to kick off! Bring on the iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS 12 updates.

Apple teased another special event, introducing Apple Music's upcoming spatial audio feature. Before WWDC kicks off, check out what to expect at the "Introducing Spatial Audio" special event.

With only 15 minutes to go, Apple posted the Apple Keynote livestream on its event page.

