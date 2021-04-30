LG UltraGear 144Hz gaming monitor sheds $103 — hits lowest price ever

LG UltraGear gaming monitors deliver an immersive, lag-free gaming experience. If you're looking for a 144Hz gaming monitor under $300, today's your lucky day.

Right now, you can get the 32-inch LG UltraGear 144Hz Gaming Monitor for just $296.99 from Amazon. Traditionally, this monitor retails for $400, so that's $103 in savings. It's the deepest discount we've ever seen for this 32-inch gaming monitor. In fact, it's one of the best gaming monitor deals we've seen all month.

LG UltraGear gaming monitor deal

LG UltraGear 32" Gaming Monitor: was $400 now $297 @ Amazon

Now $103 off, this LG UltraGear 32-inch Gaming Monitor (32GK650F) is at its best price yet. This 32-inch 1440p display features 144Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. Radeon FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay.

The LG UltraGear 32GK650F is a 32-inch, 144Hz gaming monitor with a super-fast 1ms response time, AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay. This anti-glare LCD display features a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Although we didn't review this monitor, feedback from owners give it an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Customers rave about the LG UltraGear gaming monitor's good contrast, bright whites, and dark blacks. Others praise how its glorious 1440p resolution with 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time elevates their PC gaming experience.

If you want the best 32-inch gaming monitor for your laptop, PS5 or Xbox X Series system, this LG UltraGear monitor fits the bill. And at $103 off, it's an exceptional value for the price.