LG 27-inch 4K monitor with HDR falls to $299 with this coupon

The LG 27UK650-W monitor may be showing its age, but it's still one of the best monitors to buy. And for a limited time, you can nab this stunning 27-inch 4K monitor for under $300.

Currently, the LG 27UK650-W 27-inch 4K Monitor is on sale for just $299 via coupon, "EKM2" at BuyDig. Formerly $550, that's $251 off and $101 cheaper than LG's direct price. This is one of the best monitor deals we've seen in a while.

The LG 27UK650-W is a solid all-around computer monitor. It's also one of the best 4K monitors for PS5 and Xbox One X. This 27-inch IPS anti-glare panel features a 3180 x 2160-pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, and HDR10 support. AMD FreeSync technology reduces screen distortion and tearing while Dynamic Action Sync minimizes input lag. This ensures responsive gameplay in RTS games on your laptop or game console.

The LG 27UK650-W's 99% color gamut delivers exceptional, realistic, cinema-like quality. Meanwhile, LG's Black Stabilizer detects and brightens dark scenes, giving you the advantage of in-game night vision.

While we didn't test this monitor out for ourselves, LG 27UK650-W reviews from satisfied customers rate it 4.7 out of 5 stars. The monitor's sleek, slim bezel design, crisp, colorful imagery were some of the highlights among feedback. One owner says it's a great FreeSync monitor for the Xbox One X, as it eliminates tearing.

When you're not gaming, the 27UK650-W's 4K streaming support is great for watching movies and shows in true-to-life ultra high definition.

There's no telling when this BuyDig coupon deal expires, so don't hesitate too long.