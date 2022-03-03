Lenovo Legion 5 with RTX 3060 GPU crashes to lowest ever price: Daily Deals

Right now, the Lenovo Legion 5 with AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and RTX 3060 GPU is down to its lowest ever price — thanks to a sneaky discount code on eBay.

Plus, the Motorola Moto G200 5G performance flagship with Snapdragon 888 and a 108MP camera is now available for less than £350. If you've just been paid, today's a good day to treat yourself!

Oh, and today is the last chance to get 15% off Gran Turismo 7 at Currys.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3060): was £1,099 for £854 @ Currys via eBay with code BAG5OFF

The Lenovo Legion 5 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine has a 15.6-inch 1080p display and vAMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU and a 512GB SSD.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5): was £69 now £59.49 @ Currys with code RACE

Gran Turismo 7 is easily the best entry into the Gran Turismo series and one of the best racing sims I've ever played. You owe it to yourself to add this game to your library.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4): was £59 now £50.99 @ Currys with code RACE

This discount code also works on the PS4 version too! Bear in mind that there is no free upgrade to PS5, so there is no money saving trickery here like Horizon Forbidden West. If you're a PS4 gamer looking for the best racer out there, Gran Turismo 7 is the obvious choice.

Motorola Moto G200 5G: was £399 now £349 @ Motorola

This is one of the cheapest performance flagship phone deals out there right now! The Moto G200 has it all: 108MP main camera, Snapdragon 888 chipset, a massive 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate and more. All for less than £350!

HP Victus 16 RTX 3060 Laptop (AMD): was £999 now £849 @ Box.co.uk

Now £150 off, the HP Victus 16 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. For just under £850, you get AMD Ryzen 5 5600H power and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. This machine packs a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,155 @ Currys

The latest and greatest 14-inch MacBook Pro is now £244 off at Currys. This powerhouse starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 1TB of storage.

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Scan

Apple's new AirPods Pro are now £60 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.