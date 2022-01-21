Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is already cheaper before April release — Daily Deals

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has an April 5 release date, but a whole 74 days before it's launch, you can already get over £10 off!

The standard version is now just £38 and the deluxe edition can be snapped up for £47 with all of its additional benefits. These prices are available on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions. Here's more about what you can look forward to.

Not only that, but today's other deals are pretty incredible! They include almost-half price Jabra Elite 75Ts, a massive Alienware RTX 3080 gaming laptop sale and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £49 now £38 @ Shopto

Lego Star Wars is back in its ultimate form. It's set to release in April, but you can already save big on a pre-order! Packed to the gills with content and a drastically improved version of the arcade Lego gameplay you know and love.

Alienware x15: was £3,199 now £2,749 @ Dell

For just a couple hundred quid more, you can snap up the latest 15-inch Alienware machine, which sports a lot of the same specs as the m15 R4 with the added benefit of a QHD panel that runs at 240Hz and an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU. For pro players, the choice is obvious.

Alienware m15 R4: was £3,349, now £2,512 @ Dell

This powerful gaming laptop is now £837 off, Alienware’s m15 R4 offers the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. All this alongside powerful speakers and a buttery smooth 144Hz 1080p display for immersive gaming.

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon

In our Elden Ring hands-on, we saw the game had a whole lot of promise to scratch that From Software itch, with a gorgeously realised world, stunning visuals and addictive gameplay. Pre-order it and get a tenner off the price!

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £38.24 @ Currys with code ARCEUS15

Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get 15% off the pre-order price.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was £47 now £36 @ Argos

One of the best Switch games you can buy right now, grab the original Breath of the Wild before its hotly anticipated sequel arrives!

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £250 now £160 @ Amazon ES

Now nearly £100 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an incredible price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we rate them 5 out of 5 stars for their excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features. To get this offer, use Spanish Amazon and you'll see the final price on the confirmation screen.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £56.85 @ Shopto

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £13 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.