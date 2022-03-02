Last chance to get 15% off Gran Turismo 7 pre-order: Daily Deals

Gran Turismo 7 is one of the best racing games I've ever played, and this is your last chance to pre-order a copy for 15% off at Currys.

I will leave it to my review to give you the full breakdown, but to give you some cliff notes, Polyphony has done an incredible job here — improved AI, a massive GT Mode, stunning visuals, the best use of the DualSense controller I've ever felt and incredibly grounded driving physics.

So, with that in mind, you can see why I'm really urging you to get this pre-order deal, because chances are you won't see a discount on this game again for a long time.

But don't worry, I have spotted other top deals out in the wild, including cheap AirPods Pro, a £120 Chromebook and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5): was £69 now £59.49 @ Currys with code RACE

Gran Turismo 7 is easily the best entry into the Gran Turismo series and one of the best racing sims I've ever played. You owe it to yourself to add this game to your library.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4): was £59 now £50.99 @ Currys with code RACE

This discount code also works on the PS4 version too! Bear in mind that there is no free upgrade to PS5, so there is no money saving trickery here like Horizon Forbidden West. If you're a PS4 gamer looking for the best racer out there, Gran Turismo 7 is the obvious choice.

HP Victus 16 RTX 3060 Laptop (AMD): was £999 now £849 @ Box.co.uk

Now £150 off, the HP Victus 16 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. For just under £850, you get AMD Ryzen 5 5600H power and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. This machine packs a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,155 @ Currys

The latest and greatest 14-inch MacBook Pro is now £244 off at Currys. This powerhouse starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 1TB of storage.

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Scan

Apple's new AirPods Pro are now £60 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

