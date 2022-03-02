Last chance to get 15% off Gran Turismo 7 pre-order: Daily Deals

By published

Last chance to save big on Gran Turismo 7!

Daily Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Gran Turismo 7 is one of the best racing games I've ever played, and this is your last chance to pre-order a copy for 15% off at Currys.

I will leave it to my review to give you the full breakdown, but to give you some cliff notes, Polyphony has done an incredible job here — improved AI, a massive GT Mode, stunning visuals, the best use of the DualSense controller I've ever felt and incredibly grounded driving physics.

So, with that in mind, you can see why I'm really urging you to get this pre-order deal, because chances are you won't see a discount on this game again for a long time.

But don't worry, I have spotted other top deals out in the wild, including cheap AirPods Pro, a £120 Chromebook and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5): was £69 now £59.49 @ Currys with code RACE

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5): was £69 now £59.49 @ Currys with code RACE
Gran Turismo 7 is easily the best entry into the Gran Turismo series and one of the best racing sims I've ever played. You owe it to yourself to add this game to your library.

View Deal
Gran Turismo 7 (PS4): was £59 now £50.99 @ Currys with code RACE

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4): was £59 now £50.99 @ Currys with code RACE
This discount code also works on the PS4 version too! Bear in mind that there is no free upgrade to PS5, so there is no money saving trickery here like Horizon Forbidden West. If you're a PS4 gamer looking for the best racer out there, Gran Turismo 7 is the obvious choice.

View Deal
HP Victus 16 RTX 3060 Laptop (AMD): was £999 now £849 @ Box.co.uk

HP Victus 16 RTX 3060 Laptop (AMD): was £999 now £849 @ Box.co.uk
Now £150 off, the HP Victus 16 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. For just under £850, you get AMD Ryzen 5 5600H power and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. This machine packs a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

View Deal
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,155 @ Currys

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,155 @ Currys
The latest and greatest 14-inch MacBook Pro is now £244 off at Currys. This powerhouse starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 1TB of storage. 

View Deal
New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Scan

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Scan
Apple's new AirPods Pro are now £60 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Everything
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Brand
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Graphics Card
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 691 deals
Filters
Arrow
PlayStation Gran Turismo 7
Our Review
1
Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)
Amazon
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
2
Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Gaming...
very.co.uk
£1,499
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
(Grey)
Our Review
3
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16" AMD)...
Lenovo UK
View Deal
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17
(1TB)
Our Review
4
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17 Ryzen...
Ebuyer
View Deal
PlayStation Gran Turismo 7
Our Review
5
PLAYSTATION Gran Turismo 7
Currys
View Deal
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17
(1TB)
Our Review
6
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G732...
Laptops Direct
View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro
Our Review
7
Apple AirPods Pro with...
argos.co.uk
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
8
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
View Deal
Alienware m15 R4
(32GB)
Our Review
9
Alienware m15 R4, 15.6" FHD...
Dell Consumer UK
£2,799
View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro
(White)
Our Review
10
Apple AirPods Pro - One Size...
Wiggle
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 