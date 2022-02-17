Last chance to get 15% off Horizon Forbidden West before launch: Daily Deals

Horizon Forbidden West is coming out tomorrow, so today is your last chance to get 15% off a copy of the game at Currys!

As you can read in our 4.5-star Horizon Forbidden West review, there's a lot to love about this game — emphasis on "a lot," as it's as huge as it is drop-dead gorgeous.

Not only that, but you can already save on a Kirby and The Forgotten Land pre-order, get AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging for their lowest price and much more.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was £49 now £42 @ ShopTo.net

Kirby's latest adventure is looking amazing on Switch — especially the strange new addition of being able to eat cars. Explore abandoned structures from a past civilisation and save the kidnapped Wardle Dees.

Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £169 @ eBay with code TAKEIT

eBay is slashing £70 off the AirPods Pro for a limited time. The newer AirPods Pro deliver the same awesome active noise cancellation as their predecessors while adding support for MagSafe charging. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £1,255 now £1,099 @ eBuyer

Now £155 off at eBuyer, the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the cheapest RTX 3070 laptops available. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. A 1TB PCIe SSD provides fast and ample file storage.

Xbox Game Pass for PC (2 months): was £15 now £7 @ Amazon

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in gaming. And now, you can get two months of it for half price This service boasts a catalog of over 100 games on PC.

Deathloop Standard Edition for PS5: was £47 now £19 @ Currys

Now £28 off, the Editor's Choice game, Deathloop for PS5 is at its lowest price ever. In our Deathloop review, we loved its beautiful, explorable worlds, fun stealth mechanics and dual-wielding fighting style. Grab it now for its best price price yet! While it isn't in stock currently, it will be soon.

Resident Evil Village (PS5 + Xbox): was £31 now £27 @ Amazon

It may be a small discount, but the £4 cut drops the latest entry in the Resident Evil series to its lowest price. It's a cracking single-player story that takes a lot of action cues from RE4, while maintaining the scariness RE7.

